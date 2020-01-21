1  of  3
Jory Worthen case to be featured on ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ on Investigation Discovery

Local News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- US Marshals and police across Arkansas and the country have spent months trying to find an Arkansas man who is believed to have murdered a woman and her child.

Jory Worthen is wanted on two capital murder charges for the deaths of Alyssa Cannon and her son, Braydon.

Their bodies were found in their Camden home.

The case has picked up national attention.

The Investigation Discovery Channel’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature this case Wednesday night at 9.

Police were last searching for Worthen in Georgia last month.

If you know where Worthen may be, call Camden Police.

