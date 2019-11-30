Jordan’s Kwik Stop to have coat drive

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -An area convenience store chain will be helping people in need this winter by hosting a coat drive in the area.

According to Sheila McKay, a supervisor with Jordan’s Kwik Stop, the stores will be accepting gently used coats that can be dropped off at any of their locations in Paragould, Brookland, Jonesboro, Bay, Trumann, and Blytheville.

McKay said anyone who needs a coat is welcome to take one, no questions asked. Store officials are wanting to help as many people as possible and want to help make sure people stay warm this winter.

The stores do not have a deadline on collections but will likely collect coats through the end of the year.

A list of the store locations, which can also be found at their website, include:

JONESBORO

* 4502 East Nettleton Ave.

* 221 Co-Op Drive

* 3915 East Highland Dr.

PARAGOULD

* 1317 West Kingshighway

* 420 East Kingshighway

* 324 West Northend Ave.

BAY

* 108 North Bay Dr.

BROOKLAND

* 8039 U.S. 49

* 8222 Highway 49 North

BLYTHEVILLE

* 1139 West Main St.