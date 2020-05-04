Jordan Roberts parents speak out after Friday shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This memorial in honor of 11-year-old Jordan Roberts shows just how much of an impact he made on the community here in Little Rock we’ve seen neighbors come out the past two nights to keep relighting the candles and now his parents are speaking out for the first time.

“It touches my heart to see so many people, like people that don’t know jordan and how it affects them just as much as it affect us.” said Maranda Alford Jordan’s Mother

“Jordan he had a heart of gold, he enjoyed playing the xbox, and basketball… those are the two things he loved the most.” said Maranda Alford Jordan’s Mother

“He loves spending time with his sisters, he had friends, little cousins that was crazy about coming to see him.. kick it.” said Greg Roberts Jordan’s Father

Jordan was born in Pine Bluff. He was attending Western Hills Elementary in Little Rock.

Despite his short time in the capital city, his parents say he made an impact…

“He was just a lovable kid, you know, people that didn’t even too much knew him but would just see him around… had love for him.” said Greg Roberts Jordan’s Father

“Taking him to the derby, was a memory for me because i could actually see his face light up, he was actually excited about that.” said Maranda Alford Jordan’s Mother

As time passes by, they want everyone to just remember Jordan for who he truly was.

“The instant you’d see him then interact with him you’d love him. you going love his spirit, he’s just that type of child. he’s just got that about him, that love.” said Greg Roberts Jordan’s Father

There is a gofundme page set up, to help raise money for Roberts funeral. For more information on that you can log onto our website.