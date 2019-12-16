Jonesboro woman killed in crash near Bono

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash near Bono on Thursday claimed the life of a Jonesboro woman.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash summary, Carolyn Kendrick, 80, of Jonesboro was in the turning lane at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road 118 around 5:15 p.m.

As Kendrick was trying to turn onto CR 118, she pulled into the path of a GMC pickup traveling south on Highway 63 and was hit.

Kendrick was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis where she died.

The driver in the pick-up was also hurt in the crash.

It was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.