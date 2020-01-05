Jonesboro police recover stolen items, ask for help in finding owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you had items stolen in northeast Jonesboro on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the Jonesboro Police Department wants to talk to you.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the department recovered several stolen items that they have no reports for and no victims to match to.

The break-ins happened between North Caraway Road and Clinton School Road, going west to east; and between Johnson Avenue and Sage Meadows going south to north.

The department had several reports of homes and vehicles being broken into, the post noted.

“If your property was stolen on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, send us a message with a description of your property and we would be happy to get it back to you,” officials said in the post.

People can also call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.