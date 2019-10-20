Jonesboro Human Development Center holds first ‘Walk-Run-Roll-A-Thon’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Families and friends of people with disabilities came together for the first “Walk-Run-Roll-a-thon” event in Jonesboro, on Saturday morning.

This was the first marathon held by the Jonesboro Human Development Center, located on Colony Drive.

The family-fun event featured residents competing in a one-mile race with lots of dancing, food, and door prizes.

The organization says they put on this event to increase disability awareness and to encourage the community to engage with the center.

“This center has been here since 1974, and there are people who have lived here all their lives and don’t know anything about it,” says Cynthia Wilson, Volunteer Coordinator. “My main thing is bringing people to our center, to let them know we are a part of their community.”

