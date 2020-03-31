Jonesboro families cleaning up after EF-3 tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. – Almost every home in the area of Jonesboro was severely damaged. Families are now piling up debris and trash that they can, but in a lot of places there isn’t much left to pick up.

Most of the homes are boarded up, and the families moved out of what was left.

We talked to folks out there and they’re just in awe they walked away from this destruction.

One couple tells us they ran into their mudroom and when they came out a part of their house was gone. There were cars from blocks away dropped in their yard, but they were okay.

“Because when I come out I was just thanking God and began asking the neighbors if everyone was okay? Did we lose any life, and they were like no, thank God,” said Geneva Johnson.

We are seeing a lot of volunteers out helping. The city is being strict, restrictions on contractors and police also monitoring who comes in and out.