The summer reading program at the Central Arkansas Library System is in full swing.

Tameka Lee with CALS joined Arkansas Today to talk about summer reading, events and activities at Summer @ CALS.

The program is focused on giving children the chance to read and learn while also having fun.

Lee said the goal is to get the community to read 20,000 books. According to their website, 11,545 books have already been read.

CALS officials said that library branches will host events such as story-times, magic shows, concerts, arts & crafts and STEM activities.

To register for Summer @ CALS, visit CALS.org/summer.