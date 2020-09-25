Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman found outside a residence earlier today.

Melinda Walker, 65, was found dead at her home shortly after 8 AM.

Deputies responded to 146 Private Road 2257 near Hartman, after receiving a report from an acquaintance of Walker’s that her body was lying in the yard.

The body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

While awaiting the autopsy findings, state police special agents will continue their investigation keeping local authorities apprised whether they find any evidence of a criminal act that resulted in Walker’s death.