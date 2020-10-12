John Prine tribute benefit concert held in SOMA district

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A tribute to legendary singer-songwriter John Prine was held in the SOMA district Sunday evening.

Over a dozen musicians hit the stage and raised money for Washington Elementary School, singing some of their favorite tunes while listeners got to enjoy some great food.

The musicians say they were glad to help raise money to provide for improvements in education.

Tables were set up to be socially distanced during the event, and everyone in attendance was asked to wear a mask when not seated at a table.

LATEST POSTS: