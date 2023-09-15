LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those waiting to see John Cusack Friday night won’t find him with a boombox over his head outside their bedroom window – at least not yet.

An Evening with John Cusack and screening of 16 Candles, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 15 has now been moved to Dec. 1.

Tickets purchased for the Sept. 1 show will be honored for the Dec. 1 date.

For those unable to attend on the new date, refunds will be available on request until Oct. 5. through Ticketmaster.

Refunds or questions can also be taken care of by calling the Robinson Center Box Office at 501-244-8800.