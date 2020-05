JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District is providing free meals for their kids this summer!

They will be providing to-go breakfast and lunches beginning June 1 through July 31, Monday through Friday.

Note that the Boys & Girls Club will not be open until June 15 and all of the sites will be closed on Friday, July 3.

Below is a list of where you can pick up the free meals.