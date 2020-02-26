Jim Stone Elementary School in Conway closed Wednesday due to water main break near the school

CONWAY, Ark.- Jim Stone Elementary School in Conway will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break near the school.

“We got word from city officials early this morning that the repair would not be finished and conditions are NOT favorable for us to have school there today,” says Heather Kendrick, district Communication Specialist.

This will be considered an AMI day for the school.

This situation affects only Jim Stone Elementary school; the remainder of the district will have school as scheduled today.

The district plans to reopen school Thursday at its regular schedule.