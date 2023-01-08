JESSIEVILLE, Ark – It’s been nearly a week since a tornado ripped through Jessieville, causing damage, and quite the scare for students, and staff.

“I turned around, we went back in, and said get under your desks,” teacher Ashley Grise, said when she looked into the hallway and saw the ceiling had fallen.

But the parents at home had a fright of their own, too.

“I saw the band building, which was very crumbled and I began to really worry,” Lisa Blair, mother of students, said.

The school has been a dark place with it being closed since the storm Monday.

Early Sunday morning, Jessieville School District hosted a “Prayer of Gratitude”, praying for healing in the community, and for a bright and better tomorrow.

Many students, and staff attended the prayer today and are looking forward to their everyday lives in the classroom.

Anuhea, a student, is really looking forward to going back.

“I’m gonna feel happy that I’ll be back at school after three AMI days, and seeing all my friends again,” she said.

She is not alone. The staff is also thrilled to get to see their classroom kids again.

“I’m just ready to get back to my kids in the class and love on them all day,” teacher Olivia Marquartt said.

The parents tell us they are thankful for the staff, and knew their kids were safe.

“The teachers were so wonderful and amazing – they protected our kids very, very well and I’m very grateful for that as I’m sure these kids are too” Blair told us.

They told us that they know tomorrow will be difficult – but that they are a family, and they will cling on to one another.

“I think tomorrow is probably going to be…lots of hugs, lots of love, and lots of wiping happy tears and sad tears” Grise said.