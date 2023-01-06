JESSIEVILLE, Ark. – School will be back in session for Jessieville students Monday, marking one week since an E-F-1 tornado badly damaged their school.

Now, the community is rallying together to clean up what the storm left behind.

“There are no words to describe what this scene looked like Monday,” said teacher at Jessieville, Suzanne Walls.

After a tornado ripped through the small town of Jessieville, it left behind a destructive scene on Monday.

The Superintendent, Melissa Speers, now gave updates on how much the damages will cost.

“One-point-five to $2,000,000, again I think it is going to be two to three times that by the time we get finished,” said Speers.

Speers also shared the plans moving forward, first on the list being a police car.

“Then the next focus will be getting our music and band building back depending on what all that entails, and then again working to get our athletic facility,” stated Speers.

This is Maddie and her mom, Suzanne, and they were both inside of the schools when the tornado hit.

“Since it was my first tornado to go through, I was really scared,” said student at Jessieville, Maddie Walls.

Suzanne is a teacher at the school and she talked about the relief she had when she got to reunite with her daughter.

“Once I checked on her and I knew she was physically okay, I went to take care of all of my other babies,” said Walls.

Maddie talked about being away from the classroom, “well it’s been pretty boring and I miss my friends,” she said.

Superintendent Speers said they can’t wait to see the kids smiling faces, but they do know it might be hard for some to walk through the doors.

“We will have counselors here on hand that can talk to our students, can talk to our staff, can talk to our parents to try to help ease that trauma and make it a good transition back,” said Speers.

Speers also added they don’t have a timeline of when everything will be completed, but she said several people in the community have donated their money and time.