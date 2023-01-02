JESSIEVILLE, Ark. – A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville. The community was possibly hit by a tornado while school was in session.

Several witnesses to the damage said the strong winds came so suddenly that all they could do was react, but according to Garland County and school officials, everyone is safe even though the damage throughout town is apparent.

Kristen Graves, a mother of both kindergarten and 5th grade Jessieville elementary students remembered when she realized something was wrong.

“My phone rang it was my niece screaming that auntie’s house had been destroyed, and about that time the weather alert went off on our phone. That’s how delayed it was.”

Graves family was their way to pick up her children from school when the world around them started to tear apart.

Melissa Spears, Jessieville Schools Superintendent was watching the weather on students first day back from winter break.

She recalled, “Just out of the blue high winds, awnings begin to blow away, our flagpole blows over, and students and staff begin moving to the saferoom.”

Over 900 saferoom students and staff packed a saferoom. Spears said tornado drills played a key role in a smooth process.

Along Highway 7, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says 7 school buildings, 3 businesses, and 14 homes were damaged. At one point, Entergy reported 346 Jessieville customers without power.

Despite the dire circumstances, GCSO Public Information Officer Courtney Kiser reported, “All school students were accounted for at the time with no injuries which, that is, we believe a direct reflection on the saferoom opening up in time.”

The agency thanked the Jessieville School Police Department, Hot Springs Village Police Department, Hot Springs Village Fire Department, Arkansas State Police, Game and Fish, Park Service and US Forest Service, Buckville Fire Department, Piney Fire Department, Jessieville Fire Department, Department of Emergency Management for responding.

They ask anyone with video footage please email it to Ckizer@garlandcounty.org. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service will be following up to determine if the weather event was in fact a tornado.

Tornado or not the damage, the devastating damage including where the grandmothers of the Graves family have lived for generations is without doubt.

Graves claimed, “God knew right where she (her mother-in-law) needed to be in the house to not get hit. She was sitting in her chair, and she heard the wind and saw some lightning, so she got away from the window and walked, and she was between where the two trees fell.”

Now, the disturbing wind is replaced with the sounds of chainsaws, nail guns, and other tools rebuilding what was lost. And the people of Jessieville are thankful because while buildings and trees and be replaced or regrown, lives cannot.

“God just really had his hand on our community, and the sense of community here and how everybody helps out is unreal,” Graves concluded.

Jessieville schools will be closed Tuesday as the damage to campus is looked at further. Keep it tuned here for what decisions are made later on in the week.