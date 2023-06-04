LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The DePaul Jericho Way Day Resource Center is celebrating 10 years of service to the central Arkansas homeless community.

People gathered to mark the anniversary at the cathedral of St. Andrew Sunday afternoon.

Around 150 homeless men and women visit the resource center each day.

The nonprofit DePaul USA now runs the center and has recently expanded services in Little Rock to include affordable housing.

Center director Carol Miles said that the enter started as a joint venture between two central Arkansas cities.

“The resource center was started in 2013. It was a joint venture by the city of Little Rock and North Little Rock, and in 2015, DePaul USA took over operations, so now we’re now DePaul USA Jericho Way.”

The DePaul Jericho Way Day Resource Center is located in the 3000 block of Springer Boulevard.

Their services include laundry, showers, access to phones and computers, and breakfast and lunch to help those facing the daily challenges of homelessness.

