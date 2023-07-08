LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is bringing hundreds of visitors to Little Rock over the next two weekends, bringing business to hotels and restaurants downtown.

This weekend’s event marks the first time the church has gathered at the Statehouse Convention Center since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Exercise Patience” and is among more than 700 conventions taking place across the country.

Scott Smith, Arkansas spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses said that the build-up to the convention has been an exercise in patience.

“We were virtual for three years during the pandemic, so personally we have had to exercise patience in order to be able to meet back together,” Smith said. “It’s nice to be virtual to get the information, but to be able to be back together is really special. “

The Jehovah’s Witness convention continues next weekend in Little Rock.

In a press release, the church said 6,000 similar conventions are being held worldwide as a part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience” series.

To learn more about next weekend’s conference, visit their website.