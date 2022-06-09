LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The owner of the popular Little Rock comedy club, The Loony Bin has passed away.

Jeffery Jones owned The Loony Bin Comedy Club for 3 decades. There are locations in Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita.

Jones suffered from a blood clot while heading to visit his daughter Hailey in California and passed on June 6th at the age of 58.

General manager, Wayne Iburg, says Jones was a healthy man.

Losing his boss is tragic, but he tries to keep laughing like his boss would want. Iburg says Jones “just had an ear for laughter “

The Loony Bin will continue to go on with their schedule and business to keep the laughs going, which is all Jones wanted said Iburn.

“It’s going to be tough for a while but our job, like Jeff told us, is to bring happiness to these people.”

Iburg has worked for Jones for 3 years, whereas Stephen Blaydes started the first week the club opened 30 years ago as a cook.

Blaydes describes Jones as “the best boss to ever work for.”

Blaydes says he was in his twenties when he was hired. He had gotten out of trouble and Jeffery Jones gave him a chance to work for him.

Blaydes make a promise to Jones that he would do right by him and 30 years later he is still by his side at The Loony Bin.

Iberg says Jones ran his comedy club by providing opportunities to people, including comedians.

9 years into his career, Comedian Barry Laminack from Texas says 5 years ago, Jones was the first comedy club owner to give him an opportunity outside of his home state. Now, Laminack just finished his first comedy special.

Laminack says Jeffery Jones will always have a special place in his heart.

He says 9 years ago he was laid off from work and decided to chase his dream of being a comedian. He adds that if it wasn’t for the opportunity Jones gave him, he doesn’t know if he’d be in the position, he is in 9 years into his comedy career.

Laminack will also be the main act at The Loony Bin from June 8th -11th.

The celebration of life for Jeffery Jones will be held at The Loony Bin Comedy Club on Wednesday June 22nd from 6-10pm in Jeffery fashion.

There will be open mic for people who knew him to share memories.