Jefferson County Sheriff’s office investigating possible drowning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies have located the body of a man who drowned in Atkins Lake.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old, Billy Ray Williams.

At 12:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Atkins Lake regarding a boater in distress. An onlooker reported seeing a man fall into the water from his boat.

When deputies arrived, they began a search of the lake. At approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies located Williams’ body in the water.

He was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis.