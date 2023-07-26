PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Tuesday evening fire at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff has interrupted services and patient care as repairs continued to be made.

In a statement from the hospital Wednesday, officials said the fire was at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside on the main campus at an Entergy transfer switch. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Entergy representatives said the evening outage came after an earlier outage at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Repairs were made at the time by the hospital and the electrical service was quickly back online after that outage.

Hospital officials said that Entergy teams were onsite and repairs to the power feed were underway. The hospital is currently operating on generator power.

Entergy representatives said it has brought in additional backup generators, and the company is working to connect them in order to provide additional power. Hospital air conditioners are not currently working due to the outage, Entergy staff said, adding that the plan was to restore power with additional generators to bring the air conditioning up while full repairs were still underway.

Hospital officials said outpatient surgeries, testing and procedures for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. Inpatients are being transferred to other hospitals in the state or are being discharged, depending upon their condition.

The medical center’s emergency room is currently operating, but ambulances are being diverted to other facilities.

An Entergy spokesperson said the restoration of service is expected by 10 p.m. Wednesday.