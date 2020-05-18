Jefferson County Sheriff’s searching for suspect who fled in high-speed chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release)- On Sunday night, May 17, deputies were dispatched to a possible accident that turned into a possible disturbance in the Sulphur Springs area. The caller had given a description of an involved vehicle and stated that they felt the vehicle was headed to a nearby church.

As the deputy was headed to the church, a vehicle passed him on Lowman Road, matching the description provided by the caller. The deputy turned around and activated his lights. The vehicle began to increase speed, which then led to the vehicle going into a ditch. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods on Lowman Road. His dog also jumped out and ran into the woods with the vehicle in gear while in the ditch.

The deputy tried to secure the vehicle, but was unsuccessful due to the vehicle being hot-wired. The vehicle went into reverse, dragging the deputy. The Arkansas Department of Corrections brought their K-9s out to search for the suspect. The dogs located the tracks of the suspect, which led to a house. The residents refused to open the door.

Deputies are trying to locate the suspect, who has been identified as Carlos Frazier. He is also wanted by Arkansas Community Correction as an absconder.

The deputy has gone to the hospital where he was cleared with minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding the location of Carlos Frazier, please contact Travis Browning at 870-541-5351 or travis.browning@jeffcoso.org.