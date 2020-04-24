Breaking News
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is asking for assistance in searching for a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The man in the video above was last seen driving a white passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant John Bean in the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or 24/7 at (870) 329-5648. Information can also be provided via email at john.bean@jeffcoso.org and at tips@jeffcoso.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jcso1830, and Twitter @JeffCtySO. Caller’s anonymity is guaranteed.   

