Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in White Hall

WHITE HALL, Ark. -(PRESS RELEASE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a homicide.


Deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 10,000 block of Princeton Pike at 6:59 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis at 7:55 p.m.


The victim has been identified as 64-year-old, black male Robert Simmons.


The next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

