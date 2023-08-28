JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found in the Arkansas River on Aug. 25.

According to investigators with the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division, deputies have identified the body as 53-year-old Dennis Dees of Kingsland.

Investigators said Dees’ body was found Friday by fishermen just below Lock & Dam 5 in the county. The fishermen called the sheriff’s office, which initiated an investigation.

The JCSO officials said foul play is not suspected and the death is likely medical or drowning-related. Investigators said evidence indicates Dees had been fishing from the riverbank before his death.

Officials said the body has been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.