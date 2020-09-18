Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office activate Silver Alert for missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man.

Wayne Layton Williams went missing on September 17, around 10:50 a.m. in White Hall.

He is described to be 5’07” and she weighs 165 lbs.

Williams was last known to be at 7010 Sheridan Road in White Hall near Fairfield Credit Union.

He was last seen wearing a blue Under Amour T-shirt, and a tan cap.

He might be traveling in a 2010 Nissan Rogue with license plate number 885YRC. His passenger headlight is out.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-510-0502.