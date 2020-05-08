Jefferson County Sheriff speaks out on county judges furlough plans

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The County Judge making it clear, he’s not going to make any exceptions.

He wants every county department to furlough 30% of its staff through the end of August or come up with a plan that will cut the same amount of money.

The Sheriff’s office is saying that’s too much of a hardship on them.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods says the majority of his staff is law enforcement. Meaning he’d have to pull deputies off the streets and guards out of the jail.

He says this is adding to their money problems. Almost a year before the pandemic the sheriff talked to us about how his office is dealing with a shrinking budget and that was stopping needed security upgrades at the jail.

“I feel right now the world is on my shoulders and employees are looking at me for some leadership. I hope the plan I’m going to present Monday is approved by the quorum court and county judge because that’s the only plan I have, and if it doesn’t work it’s going to prove very fatal and detrimental to public safety,” said Sheriff Woods.

Woods wouldn’t give details about that plan outside of saying it includes options for loans to help cover costs.

The Departments still do have time to come up with these plans. They’re not due until next Monday.