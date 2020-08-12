Jefferson County Sheriff installs infrared camera in response to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. announced Wednesday the procurement of a state-of-the-art ULSee camera that can detect body temperature from up to 13 feet away. They have installed this since fevers are one of the indicators of COVID-19. The camera is in the Jefferson County Courthouse.

“We take the health and safety of our employees and Courthouse visitors very seriously. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to balance the critical work of our county offices with the restrictions that COVID-19 has created,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “The camera will allow us to check the temperature of anyone entering the building without having to make any contact. It’s a faster and safer process and I believe it will help us minimize the risk of spreading the infection.”