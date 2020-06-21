UPDATE: Pine Bluff Confederate statue removed after push from County Judge

UPDATE:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The memorial marker to the Confederacy that had sat on the north side of the Jefferson County Courthouse has been removed.

The monument had been there for more than 45 years.

It was taken down Saturday morning as part of a cooperative agreement between County Judge Gerald Robinson and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue.

The 20-foot statue, which depicts a Confederate infantryman at the top, was originally placed on the grounds of Pine Bluff High School on July 22, 1910, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture.

The monument was moved to the north side of the Jefferson County Courthouse in 1974.

Alderman Steven Mays says the statue has been moved to the Confederate Cemetery.





PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There’s now a renewed push for Pine Bluff’s Confederate statue to be removed.

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson would like the statue removed by the end of the year.

It is located at the county courthouse. Robinson acknowledges it’s historical significance and the high cost of removing it while maintaining structural integrity.