JEFFERSON CO., Ark. – A person being held in a Jefferson County jail set fire to their cell on Tuesday.

A man being held at W.C. Brassell Detention Center in Jefferson County was able to set fire to his own cell.

The fire was contained entirely in the one cell and detention staff were able to extinguish the fire, though not before smoke filled the detention center.

Detainees were evacuated and moved to another location while Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services cleared out the remaining smoke.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that they believe the fire was started by igniting mail and other papers.

They also said that there is an investigation into the fire and that more information will be released when available.