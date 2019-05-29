Jefferson County homeowners prepare for historic flooding, uses boats for transportation Video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.-With water pushing it's way downstream from Oklahoma and Kansas, the Arkansas River is already taking over homes, yards and streets.

In Jefferson County, people who live in the Island Harbor Estates are forced to leave because of water.

Many people like Ron Nichols have to use a boat to travel to his home.

He remembers the flooding from 2016 and the 1990s.

He says it's hard to see his home and all of his hard-work under water.

Several things like cars, mailboxes, fences, homes and the Island Harbor Fire Department are all under water.

As the water reaches record-breaking levels, Nichols says it's time to move on.

"My grandson would be happy I won't have to do this no more after 30 years it's hard to leave," Nichols said.

Nichols says he is grateful for his grandson who's been helping him. He says he has place to stay during the flood.

As of 9 PM, Tuesday, the Arkansas River at Pine Bluff is at major flood stage at 45 feet. It is forecast to crest at 48.2 feet in major flood stage on June 5.