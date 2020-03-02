Jefferson County Election Commission says mistake with ballots is fixed

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Jefferson County Election Commission says it fixed a mistake after a Senate race was left off some ballots.

The problem affects the District 27 race between Keidra Burrell and Garry Smith, both are trying to clinch the Democratic nomination.

According to the Commission, every electronic voting machine has been reprogrammed.

The 152 early voters whose ballots were affected will have to go to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office to vote. They’ll be given a printed supplement ballot with just the District 27 race.

