Jefferson County deputies searching for woman accused of shooting sister

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. –Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman they say shot her sister Thursday during a domestic disturbance.

According to investigators, deputies arrived at a disturbance in the 9000 block of Pine Meadow where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman was transported by private vehicle to an area near Highway 104, then she was med flighted to a hospital in Little Rock.

Her condition is currently not known.

Investigators say that before deputies arrived the victim’s sister, 35-year-old Carliesa Harvill, ran from the home and is still at large.

Deputies requested K-9’s from the Arkansas Department of Corrections to begin a search for Harvill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 870-541-5300 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 870-541-5496. All callers can remain anonymous.

Information can also be received via email at tips@jeffcoso.org