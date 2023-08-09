JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are searching for a 14-year-old boy who they believe may be with a 19-year-old woman.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for 14-year-old Johnny Munnerlyn. Deputies said that they were informed that the teen had ran away from a home in Jefferson County.

Deputies said that he may be with 19-year-old Alexandra Piel.

Authorities describe Munnerlyn as a white boy with brown hair, standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Munnerlyn or Piel’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Sandy Harper at 870-541-5351.