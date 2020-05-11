Jefferson County courts establish guidelines for visitors as they reopen to the public

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday, May 18th, Jefferson County Judge Kimberly Bridgforth and Pine Bluff Judge John Kearney’s District Court will re-open to the public.

Jefferson County District Court will be operating as a Drive-Thru.  Please call (870) 541-4646 prior to that date, so your case can be located and prepared.

Bring a Driver’s License or State ID along with any other paperwork pertaining to your ticket. Enter the court from the State Street side at 8:30 a. m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to assist with directions and traffic flow.  All proceedings will be recorded.

Pine Bluff District Court will re-open as well. Please note only (10) ten people will be allowed in the building at any given time.  A questionnaire and temperature check will be required prior to entry.  A mask will also be required to enter the building. If you are ill, please stay home. 

If you have any questions, please call Pine Bluff District Court (870) 850-7584 or Jefferson County District Court (870) 541-4646.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Trending Stories