JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot by his younger brother on Thursday.

Although authorities say the boy is expected to recover, it leads them to address gun safety around children.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home located in the 3500 block of Jewell Road on Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. When the deputies arrived, they learned the 12-year-old had suffered a single gunshot wound in his arm from a pistol.

The boy was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Officials said that after taking statements, they discovered the 12-year-old was shot by his 9-year-old brother. They added that the shooting was unintentional.

On Friday, sheriff’s office Major Gary McClain said when shootings like this happen it recalls the need to address gun safety for homeowners who have guns with children.

“It’s really important to teach your kids about the consequences of unauthorized access to, not only firearms but other things in the home,” McClain said.

The event is reminiscent of a similar event that took place a year ago.

In July 2022 the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home where an 8-year-old boy died after being shot by his younger brother who was 5 years old.

McClain said is was a tragic incident and they are thankful that was not the case this time.

“Fortunately, we are proud to say that is not the outcome of this [Thursday incident],” McClain said.

McClain says if a gun is left at home, especially with kids, to put it in a safe.

“Store them unloaded and even consider locking the ammunition away,” McClain said.

Chandler Ferrell said his family has owned Hunters Refuge for almost 25 years and have sold guns to many people, however he says with every purchase they push their customers to be aware of gun safety

“It’s a serious matter that people just don’t spend a lot of time thinking about,” he said, adding, “We have safes that can go in the drawer, closet, garage and lots of options for all families.”

Ferrell says having a gun safety plan for a household, especially with kids, is crucial.

“Everyone needs an action plan: Where it is [and] be prepared for what you have and who has access,” Ferrell said.

The Major said it is also key to dispel any curiosity kids have about guns.

“Teach them how dangerous it is because unlike in a video game there’s not a reset when it comes to dealing with firearms you don’t get an extra life,” McClain said.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident. The sheriff’s office said that officers with the White Hall Police Department and Arkansas State Police also assisted with the investigation.