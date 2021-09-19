Jefferson County 911 and parts of south Arkansas affected by AT&T outage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – AT&T phone service has been reported down for parts of south Arkansas, which is not only affecting regular customers in the area but also 911 service for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

According to a Facebook post from JCSO, they have not been able to receive any 911 calls and won’t until the situation is resolved.

Officials from AT&T say that they have been notified of the issue and are currently working on it.

JCSO officials are asking people to check on family and friends who may be affected by the outage either in person or by means outside of the AT&T network.