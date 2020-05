JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – Sheriff’s deputies in Jefferson County will not have to worry about signing up for unemployment.

The department was able to avoid mandatory county-wide furloughs by finding other ways to slash its budget.

This includes transition to a shared work schedule, and finding outside funding for its fleet of cars.

These changes came after the county judge asked all departments to furlough a third of its staff through the end of August.