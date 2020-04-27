Jason Campbell to perform concert on Facebook Live to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – Jason Campbell fans prepare to tune in for an hour-long concert to support the thousands of central Arkansas children that rely on Boys and Girls Clubs.

Campbell and his band, Dem Boys will perform on Facebook Live on Thursday, April 30 at 7pm.

While maintaining social distancing, the group will perform and fans can donate to the club directly from the facebook live page.

Viewers will go to facebook.com/jasoncampbellofficial to tune in.

The Boys and Girls clubs of Central Arkansas offers as a home away from home for all youth with mentoring, homework tutoring, school as well as physical exercise.

The Boys and Girls clubs of Central Arkansas serve over 7,000 youth in Little Rock and North Little Rock.