Jan. 18 house fire now being investigated as a homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A death that happened inside a burning residence is now being investigated as a homicide.

The fire which occurred on Jan. 18 at 17 Quillen in North Little Rock left one person dead.

On Jan. 18 around 1:50 am Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to 17 Quillen where they found a structure fire.

When officers arrived on scene they observed that the house located at that address was fully engulfed in flames. The North Little Rock Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Fire fighters searched the residence and the body of a man was located.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. The remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have since learned that the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Dylan Watson, 32.

The North Little Rock Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Mr. Watson. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department. Information can also be provided to our 24 hour tip line at 501-680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is active and on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.