Jammin’ for Jesse Oct. 12 in Searcy

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – A memorial event is coming
up next month that honors a local teen who took his own life two years ago.
The White County Sheriff’s Office last week presented Jeremy James with 200 gun locks for the Oct. 12 event “Jammin’ for Jesse,” which were donated by Project ChildSafe.
James is the founder of The Jesse Dylan James Foundation and the father of Jesse Dylan James, who died at age 14 in 2017.
Jammin for Jesse is taking place at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Jesse’s family vowed to help fight back against bullying. So later that year, they started Jammin’ for Jesse’ in honor of their son, as a yearly fundraiser.
The 3rd annual event is free to the public and features lots of activities for all ages, including a petting zoo and live music.
