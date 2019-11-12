James Phillips Announces Candidacy for House District 72

CONWAY, Ark. — James Phillips announced today his campaign to seek the Republican nomination for District 72 in the Arkansas House of Representatives. District 72 covers a portion of Faulkner County, including part of eastern Conway.

Announcing his candidacy, Phillips said, “I am running for state Representative because I believe the citizens of this district deserve representation that reflects the district. They deserve someone who understands that people are over-taxed and government is growing at an alarming rate. I will stand for the unborn, support religious liberty, and vote for common sense laws that limit government and reduce regulations on families and small businesses. I will always protect our Second Amendment rights and oppose so-called ‘red flag’ bills.”

“I promise to remain true to the citizens of Faulkner County, promote conservative values, and protect our God-given rights that Arkansans hold dear in their everyday lives,” said Phillips.