Jacksonville woman killed, child injured in North Little Rock accident Wednesday morning

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman is dead and a child is injured after an accident in North Little Rock Wednesday morning.

According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Ashley Jimenez, 27 of Jacksonville, was driving south on Southeastern Avenue and veered right off the roadway.

Officials say they do not know why the driver veered off the roadway.

According to the fatal crash summary, the 2004 GMC Yukon vaulted over the drive and hit a large culvert.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not listed in the report.

Officials say it was rainy and the roads were wet at the time of the accident.

LATEST POSTS: