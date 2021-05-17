Jacksonville shooting Monday night leaves victim in the hospital, search for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A shooting in Jacksonville Monday night leaves a victim in the hospital and police searching for a suspect.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. when Jacksonville police received a call about shots fired.

According to investigators, both the suspect and victim had fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was located soon after in a vehicle traveling on Main Street and then transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Jacksonville police at (501) 982-3191 or the communication center at (501) 985-2802.

The investigation is ongoing.