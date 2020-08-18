Jacksonville retirement home evacuated following power outage

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- A power outage at a Jacksonville assisted living facility leaves nearly 100 residents in hotels.

“We just couldn’t stay there,” said Juliana Johnson, Jacksonville Towers Resident.

Residents at Jacksonville Towers, a retirement and assisted living facility, were relocated after some electrical issues resulted in a power outage.

“There was another boom and the residents on the second floor who were sitting in the common area heard the boom and a flame came out of the laundry room,” said Johnson.

Juliana Johnson moved into Jacksonville Towers two years ago, she said the lights started flickering on Thursday and the large boom happened Friday night.

On Saturday, everyone was relocated.

“We were woken up at 2:30 in the morning to evacuate the building. It was chaotic and it was frightening,” said Johnson.

Eventually, Johnson said residents were taken to hotels, where they will be staying for a few days until the power is back on.

“I would certainly rather be home but they have done an amazing job of making sure we are comfortable and that we are fed and that we are safe,” said Johnson.

Johnson said staff at Jacksonville Towers have been delivering three meals a day and Monday was the first time residents were let back into their rooms to get any belongings they need.

We did reach out to Jacksonville Towers for comment on the situation but our calls weren’t answered.

Johnson said management told them they might not be able to get back in until Friday.

In the meantime, Jacksonville police will be providing security for the buildings.