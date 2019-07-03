Jacksonville Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville Police released video footage Tuesday of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened June 13.

Police say they were called to the Crain Ford on School Drive for a possible burglary in progress.

Officers found Tramon Savage, 22, trying to steal a car, police say.

Police say Savage drove toward the exit, then toward officers when the officers shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacksonville Police have internally cleared the two officers, Shawn Jones and Logan Kulesa, involved of not violating its rules and procedures.

Police say the officers fired their weapons in fear of their lives.

Both Jones and Kulesa have two and a half years of service.

Police say a weapon was not found at the scene.

“The tinted windows made it difficult to see in the truck and also the vehicle is such a large size you cannot see over the hood to see where your partner was,” says Chief John Franklin. “And that’s what caused the concern and that’s what started the barrage of bullets.”

Family members say Savage suffered from mental illness.

“He had mental health problems,” says Ada Stanley, Savage’s grandmother. “He was in the process of getting committed on that Friday and they was helping him we thought. They kept putting him off for some reason. “

The case now heads to the prosecutor’s office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Note: KARK has decided not to show the raw footage of the officer-involved shooting out of respect for the family.