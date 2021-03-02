Marshals locate Jacksonville kidnapping victim in Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Authorities say a 27-year-old woman who was kidnapped Tuesday morning has been found in Mississippi.

Police say Shakayal Jones was taken from her home in the 200 block of Northeastern Avenue at around 5:20 a.m.

Officers said their main suspect in the abduction was her estranged husband, 31-year-old Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr.

U.S. Marshals said Shannon Jones called them to turn himself in. They said he was calm and cooperative.

They directed him to local authorities in Jackson, Mississippi, where he turned himself in to authorities.

Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr.

U.S. Marshals say Shakayal Jones is safe is currently being examined by medical personnel.

Her family has been notified. Shannon Jones remains in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.