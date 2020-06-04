Jacksonville Police investigate early morning homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide that happened at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Stanphill Road.

It happened shortly after 3 Thursday morning.

According to police, when they arrived, they found the victim, 36-year-old Xanus Robinson, shot to death.

Right now, a suspect has not been named in the case.

If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191 or the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at (501) 982-4636. Those with information can remain anonymous.