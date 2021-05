JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at the Timberwolf Apartments.

According to investigators, no one was injured.

Police are currently looking for a suspect who was seen driving an SUV.

Officers are currently working a random shooting at Timberwolf Apartments. No one injured. Possible property damage to one vehicle. SUSPECT vehicle is a white SUV. Black male driver. If you have information about this suspect or vehicle please contact JPD (501)982-3191. pic.twitter.com/WZvWFBzbpT — Jacksonville Police (@JPDArkansas) May 25, 2021

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Jacksonville police at 501-982-3191.