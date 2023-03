JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Within the next few months, the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation department will be breaking ground on a brand-new pumptrack.

A pumptrack is a paved track designed for bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, and longboards.

The 542 feet of paved track will be located at the entrance of Dupree Park and will feature slopes, platforms, wallrides, and more.

To learn more about the pumptrack, visit the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department online.